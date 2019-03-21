Sophie is the new All 4 Pets spokesdog!

Sophie Schwartz, a two year-old English Springer Spaniel, is the latest pet chosen to star in an All 4 Pets promo on WDIV-Local 4. Sophie’s mom Janice says she’s very sweet, gentle, playful and kind.

She loves playing fetch in the backyard, and taking long walks. She’s always hoping to meet up with friends – whether they’re neighborhood children or other dogs. Sophie has a ton of energy, and almost never says no to going outside. But she’s also happy to chill out and cuddle with her family.

Keep an eye out for Sophie starring in an All 4 Pets TV promo soon!

You can learn more about this curly-haired beauty when you watch the next All 4 Pets special, Sunday March 31st at 7:30pm.

