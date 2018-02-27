The Best Way To Keep Your Pet Healthy

Today is an important day in the world of pets. It's World Spay Day, a day to shed light on the importance of spaying and neutering your pets. It can have significant health benefits and Shaun Bailey from The Michigan Humane Society is back with us to tell us more. He also brought a new adorable pet that needs a home.

Spaying and neutering your pets has significant health benefits. Mainly, it gives your pet a reduced risk of cancer and prolongs their life. It will also cut back on some undesirable behaviors your pet has like marking their territory on your brand new rug.

Shaun also brought a gorgeous dog named "Sky" and she is looking for a forever and active home where she can run around and be active.

Last week's pet was quickly adopted if you remember Betty Spaghetti she has a new loving forever home!

If you want to learn more about getting your pets spayed or neutered or if you're interested in adopting a pet you can visit The Michigan Humane Society's webiste at http://michiganhumane.org or call 248-283-1000