The Cat Days of Summer with the Michigan Humane Society

You've probably heard of the dog days of summer but what about the Cat Days of Summer? There's a special event going on right now and Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society is back with us to tell us more about it.

Bailey said the Cat Days of Summer is when all cats four months and older are completely free through Wednesday, Aug.8. It's to help clear out the shelters to make room for more than 500 cats that come to all of the Michigan Humane Society locations throughout the fall.

Bailey also brought Adelle, a short-haired cat with exotic markings. She is vaccinated and ready to find her forever home.

And there's good news! The python that was found at a car dealership in Ferndale was adopted as was November, a bunny that now has a new forever family.

If you adopt this week's Pet of the Week, you will receive a $75 gift card to Hagopian Cleaning Services. To find out more about the adoptable pet, check out the Michigan Humane Society website at michiganhumane.org or call (866) MHUMANE.