The Dog's Days Outside Are Coming

We are all for pets at Local 4 and as Spring arrives and the weather gets warmer, we know that means more time outside for your dog! Jason Carr caught up with Cesar Millan and asked him what are the biggest concerns when first letting our dogs out of the house to run around after being cooped up all winter.

Millan said to make sure to watch out for the dangers outside, and he reminds us about tics! He says you should consult your vet about NexGard a flavored, chewable that helps kill a tic. It doesn't matter what kind of breed your dog, tics go after any breed. Millan also added that the power of being calm is one of the best way to get dogs to cooperate with you.

Jason asked Millan, "What's the biggest mistake that you see dog owners making?" He responded by saying, "life is simple, we make it complicated, dogs want to have a very simple life. And the way they live life by exercising and having a job." In other words working for food and earning affection. Millan always says this formula, "exercise, discipline, affection, body, mind, and heart."