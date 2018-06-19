The mosquitoes are back ... here's how to protect your pet

The mosquitoes are back and they are more than just a big nuisance, they can actually be a serious problem for our pets. Shaun Bailey, from the Michigan Humane Society, joined us in studio to tell us more about it. He also brought in an adorable puppy named Hemingway, who is our Pet of the Week.



Bailey says, "A lot of people don't realize, but Metro Detroit is actually a hotbed for heartworm disease, and this could be fatal for pets, especially dogs ... According to the American Heartworm Society, area clinics treat upward of 100 cases per year of animals suffering from heartworm disease."



Symptoms of heartworm look a lot like heat distress and include fatigue, inactivity, exhaustion from even moderate exercise, and coughing. If you pet does have heartworm disease, it is a debilitating and long process to cure it. "It requires up to 12 weeks and also up to three shots, " says Bailey. "The great news is that it is completely preventable. All you have to do is give them medication at home and a blood test at your area veterinary office."



Hemingway, the dog Bailey brought with him, is 4 months old, 24 pounds, and is available for adoption at the Mackey Center for Animal Care. If you adopt the Pet of the Week, you will win a $75 gift card to Hagopian Cleaning Services. To find more information on the adoptable pets, check out the Michigan Humane Society website at https://www.michiganhumane.org/ or call (866) M - HUMANE.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.