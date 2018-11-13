Michigan Humane Society has a special pet program for the military

Veterans Day was Sunday, Nov. 11 and observed Monday, Nov. 12, and there were many ways to honor those who served. The Michigan Humane Society has a special program just for vets and active members of the military who are looking to bring a new pet into their lives.

Shaun Bailey, from the Michigan Humane Society, joined us in the studio to tell us more about the program, which is called MHS for Military. Bailey says that thanks to Sellers Subaru, the organization can offer all veterans and active military personnel free adoptions. The program was launched last June on Flag Day, and since then they have sent 120 pets or more home with veterans in the area. If you would like to find more information about the program head to their website here: https://www.michiganhumane.org/mhsformilitary/.

Bailey also brought in our new pet of the week, Thalia, a 3-month-old pit bull mix who is looking for her forever home. Last week's pet of the week, Mr. Bubba, was adopted within one hour of appearing on Live In The D. Mr. Bubba's new family and whoever adopts Thalia will receive a $75 gift certificate from our partners at Hagopian Cleaning Services to help with the transition to a new home. For more information and for other adoptable pets, visit the Michigan Humane Society website at www.michiganhumane.org.