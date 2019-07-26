These Detroit-based felines are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of furry felines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Baxter, domestic shorthair mix

Baxter is a male domestic shorthair mix currently residing at Fortunate Feline Adoption League. Baxter is ready to make friends, and he'll get along great with children, cats or dogs. He's already house-trained. He's already neutered and vaccinated. Here's what Baxter's friends at Fortunate Feline Adoption League think of him: Baxter is a very affectionate cat who invited himself into my house one day. He purrs loudly while wrapping himself around my legs. He is not bothered by the other cats, although he does look at them a little strangely when they try to play with him. Baxter is a very gentle cat who just wants lots of love. Apply to adopt Baxter today at Petfinder.

Simba, tabby and domestic shorthair mix

Simba is a male tabby and domestic shorthair mix staying at Fortunate Feline Adoption League. Simba loves other cats. He's vaccinated and neutered. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Simba is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. Notes from Simba's caretakers: He went into a foster home where he did not receive the kind of attention to help him learn to totally trust humans. Consequently, he is still somewhat shy and reticent around humans. He chooses when he wants attention. When he does, he will come and sit or lay by you and at times wrestle with you. He leaves no doubt that he wants attention. Read more about how to adopt Simba on Petfinder.

Twix, Dilute calico and tortoiseshell mix

Twix is an adorable female Dilute calico and tortoiseshell mix currently residing at Fortunate Feline Adoption League. Twix likes to socialize, and she gets along well with other cats. She's been vaccinated and spayed. She's already house-trained. Twix is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. Here's what Twix's friends at Fortunate Feline Adoption League think of her: Twix is a survivor. Her spirit has continued to flourish. She's very laid back but still very playful, likes to cuddle and purr in your ear. Apply to adopt Twix today at Petfinder.

Clarice, domestic shorthair mix

Clarice is a female domestic shorthair mix currently residing at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care. She is spayed and she has all her shots. Notes from Clarice's caretakers: Clarice is very shy and unsure of new situations. She tends to not want to rush in to any situation. She likes to be petted but is low key about it. Quick movements and noises startle her. She may not be a good fit for children. Clarice also did not get along with the dogs in her previous home. Read more about Clarice on Petfinder.

