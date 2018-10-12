Tickets available for Providing for Paws 2018 Spooktacular Fundraiser

Check out this great event for a great cause!

2018 Spooktacular Fundraiser!

When: Friday, October 19th - 6:30-9:30pm

Info from event:

Please join us for our biggest fundraiser of the year, the Providing for Paws 2018 Spooktacular Fundraiser!

Tickets are $40 through September 30th, all late ticket purchases are $50. Your ticket includes a full Buffet Dinner and an Open Bar along with spooky entertainment!

We will have lots of Raffle Baskets, a 50/50 Drawing and even a Costume Contest! Keep watching our Facebook page to see what additional entertainment we brew up!

There will only be 300 tickets sold, so hurry and get them soon! Costumes are optional but encouraged!

Click here to buy tickets

