Travel back in time with your pet this weekend at the Royal Pet & Ale Fest

Ever dream about being able to step back in time? Ever dream of making that dream better by stepping back in time with your dog? Well, there is an event in town where you can step back in time with your pet and your pet can experience getting treated like royalty.

Shaun Bailey, from the Michigan Humane Society joined us on the show Tuesday to tell us more about this unique event. He also brought an adorable male terrier mix named Jack. He is 4 months old and needs a forever home.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend the Michigan Renaissance Festival is featuring the Royal Pet and Ale Fest Saturday and Sunday. When you are at the festival, stop by the Michigan Humane Society location and adopt a mythological unicorn, phoenix or dragon. If you adopt a dragon you will receive a dragon treat for your dog. In exchange for your donation, you will receive a commemorative scroll.

This Michigan Renaissance Festival event in Holly is Saturday August 18th and Sunday, August 19th from 10 am to 7pm. You can also enter a drawing for a for a royal pet bed.

Last week's Pet of the Week was quickly adopted. You might remember the bright-eyed cat Adele, She has a new loving forever home!

Adele's new family and whoever adopts this week's Pet of the Week will receive a $75 gift card to Hagopian Cleaning Services. To find out more about this week's adorable pet, as well as other adoptable pets visit the Michigan Humane Society website www.michiganhumane.org