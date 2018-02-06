Valentine's Day Chocolate And Pets

Valentine's Day is next week and there will be more temptations around the house for people and our pets.

Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society joined us again to tell us more about what we should be aware of to protect our furry loved ones.

If you have pets in your home it's important to keep the following in mind:

1. If you are lucky to receive a delicious box of chocolates, make sure to keep it out of your pets' reach, especially dogs

2. The chemical Theobromine is found in all kinds of chocolate. Some kinds of chocolate, like unsweetened baker's chocolate, contain more of this chemical, making it more deadly than milk chocolate

3. A small-breed dog may be affected more than a large breed dog as large breeds are able to tolerate higher amounts of chocolate

4. Signs of chocolate toxicosis include vomiting, diarrhea, hyperactivity, increased heart rate, seizure, and, in the most severe cases, coma

5. If you suspect your dog has overdosed on chocolate, get to a veterinarian immediately

Shaun also brought a new adorable pet that needs a home. He brought Roxy the Pitbull-Terrier mix and she is only 8 weeks old. She is going to be a big dog and she's looking for a forever home.

For more information contact the Michigan Humane Society or call (866) M - HUMANE.