Valentine's Gifts For Animal Lovers

Well all know February 14th is Valentine's Day and if that special someone in your life is an animal lover, you may want to consider the type of gift that keeps on giving, in a very meaningful way.

Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society joined us again on the show to tell us more about a great grift idea, he also brought a new pet that needs a home.

He brought Kane the 5 month old Terrier mix and he is looking for a forever home.

Shaun says before you think about giving a pet as a gift you should definitely talk to the person first. He says surprising someone with a pet is not always a good thing because they may not be ready for the responsibility.

Shaun says the best Valentine's Day gift you can give is a donation to the Michigan Humane Society.

Donations made to the MHS fund cruelty investigation, emergency rescue, humane education, and so much more!

MHS receives no federal or United Way funding, so your support is critical to the mission.

Give love and hope to an animal in need today.

For more information contact the Michigan Humane Society or call (866) M - HUMANE.