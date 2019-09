DETROIT - A happy dog wearing a camera romped around the Detroit Tigers Bark at the Park game Tuesday and it was adorable.

The game allows fans to bring their furry friends inside Comerica Park for some Tigers baseball.

See the dog's-eye view below.

So ... we put a camera on a dog pic.twitter.com/yx0MKCYNnx — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 25, 2019

