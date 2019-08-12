Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 lovable pups to adopt now in Detroit

Start your day off right with some pictures of cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Maggie, terrier

Maggie is a darling female terrier dog being cared for at Home Fur-Ever. Maggie will get along great with other dogs. Fear not: She is already house-trained. Her vaccinations are up to date. She is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. Notes from her caretakers: She has a sweet and friendly temperament. Unfortunately, she tested positive for heartworm disease and will have to undergo treatment. Maggie will make a fantastic companion by herself or for another dog. Read more about how to adopt Maggie on Petfinder.

Potato, yellow Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard dog mix

Potato is a darling female yellow Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard dog mix staying at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Potato is friendly as can be and she'll get along great with kids, dogs or cats. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She is spayed and vaccinated. Notes from her caretakers: Potato loves cats and dogs, is easy going at the vet and in the car. She is a little bit of an escape artist so a sturdy fence is needed and be ready to watch your front door. She is a cuddly and playful lab mixed with something interesting. Apply to adopt Potato today at Petfinder.

Millie, husky mix

Millie is a lovable female husky mix being cared for at Home Fur-Ever. Millie will get along great with your other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment and she has all her shots. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. but is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. From her current caretaker: After her first vet appointment we have found out Millie is heartworm positive. She will need to undergo treatments and will need a calm home afterward as she recovers. Read more about Millie on Petfinder.

Butch, dachshund

Butch is a male dachshund dog being cared for at Home Fur-Ever. Butch is friendly as can be — he loves other dogs. He is neutered and vaccinated. Fear not: He is already house-trained. Notes from his caretakers: Butch is a long-haired dachshund that was surrendered with fellow dachshund, Bear. He is a little more reserved then Bear but will warm up quickly. He is very sweet. Read more about Butch on Petfinder.

Bear, dachshund

Bear is an adorable male dachshund dog staying at Home Fur-Ever. Bear gets along well with other dogs. He is already neutered and vaccinated. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. From his current caretaker: Bear is outgoing and very sweet and friendly. He is active, and loves attention and affection from his humans. Read more about Bear on Petfinder.

Dexter, American bulldog

Dexter is a darling male American bulldog being cared for at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Dexter plays well with others — he loves children, dogs or cats. He is neutered and he has all his shots. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Here's what his friends think of him: This guy is friendly as they come and a mellow one. Dexter is not a barker or a chewer. He is scheduled for entropion surgery. He is heartworm-positive and will need a foster or a foster-to-adopt home. Read more about how to adopt Dexter on Petfinder.

