Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed

If you have questions about your pet, at Live in the D you can "Ask A Vet". Doctor Kelley Meyers a Veterinarian at the Animal Care Centers at our partner The Michigan Humane Society joined us to answer your questions about your pets!

Dr. Meyers said one question she gets a lot of questions about is stressed out pets. Here are some warning signs that your pet is stressed.

- Pulling Hair/Excessive Grooming

-Not Eating/Drinking

-Litter Box Use/Digestive Problems

-Excessive Scratching

-Hiding

-Aggression

Three viewers also sent in their questions about their pets including what to do about a pet who has too much energy, how to handle a pet who is overly anxious when it is boarded, and one pet owner whose dog licks the same spot on the floor all the time.

