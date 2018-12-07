WATCH: 13 times cats made everything better

Cats are something else.
Enjoy.
Hey, is this water mines?
Trying to steal doesn’t work infront of human 🐾❤️🐾#houdini #HoudiniDancing #cat #cats #catlovers #love #black #blackcat #blackcats #blackcatsrule #animal #Ambassacats #AdoptDontShop #catsoftwitter #Twitter #catlife #dance #meow #instagram pic.twitter.com/jXsN0PkOMD — Houdini_Dancing_Cat🐾❤️🐾 (@HoudiniDancing) December 4, 2018
I will attack you from the bushes!
Peakaboo !!! #cats #lol pic.twitter.com/R1hOCxdWF4 — Addicted to Viral (@AddictedViral) November 26, 2018
Hmm, this mattress is a little stiff.
Getting comfy for the day 😺#caturday #catlife #catsoftwitter #britishshorthair #cats pic.twitter.com/HmxbfreALQ — 🐾 Clawdia 🐾 (@clawdiathecat) December 1, 2018
Disco again? Meh.
The disco bulbs are back 😸 (excuse mum’s singing) #cats #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/cyPa1hY8lD — owen clark (@owenclark3) December 1, 2018
I mean, sure, I love you.
Giving you all blinky eyes and sending lots of love and purrs to whoever needs it today! 😽💝 #LarryFanClub #MondayMotivation #Cats #FIV #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/477zaGUHR4 — Larry (@LovelyLarryCat) November 26, 2018
I guess I do like water!
So..beautifull and smart cat. #love #animal #cats pic.twitter.com/OjqoFG6EuF — Cats Amazing (@mypaws) November 27, 2018
OK, I swear I'm going to catch this thing!
This is how I look at work #beautiful #nature #cats pic.twitter.com/o6akNXN8sg — Cats Amazing (@mypaws) November 30, 2018
Rain? But I put on my pink sweater.
Watching the rain #adorable #animal #cats pic.twitter.com/Lw60W2unCA — Cats Amazing (@mypaws) December 1, 2018
I'll pray for you, human.
Purr🐱😍
.
.
.
👉 👉 @JaneTheCatMom 😻#cat #cats #Kitty #kitten pic.twitter.com/S4xEgkGUht — Jane The Cat Mom (@JaneTheCatMom) December 6, 2018
Great job running in circles, humans, high five!
Does anyone else agree that it would be much easier to workout if you had a cat give you a high five when you were done? I definitely do! Tell us know below!
This video is amazing and adorable thanks so much for sharing @meowingtonsco! 😻#workout #highfives #goodjob #cats #cat pic.twitter.com/6FPy7Susmc — Gettin Kitty With It (@GetNKittyWithIt) December 5, 2018
I just need to clean my head, OK?
My cat likes faucet water...#cats pic.twitter.com/k0FxjRSzEJ — Unusaul (@Unusaul1) December 5, 2018
Ah yes, this is how I should be treated daily. Don't stop.
Soft cute kitty.. #beautiful #nature #cats pic.twitter.com/tNpEAYCqya — Cats Amazing (@mypaws) November 28, 2018
I'm stuck in a puddle! Wait ... OK it's kinda fun.
I'll just muddle the puddle a bit
😉🐱 #Ilovewater #cats 🐈 pic.twitter.com/CY39W5BEQs — Chris van Blerk (@Christophe77) December 4, 2018
