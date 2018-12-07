Pets

WATCH: 13 times cats made everything better

By Jake Barnes

Cats are something else. 

Enjoy. 

Hey, is this water mines?

I will attack you from the bushes!

Hmm, this mattress is a little stiff.

Disco again? Meh. 

I mean, sure, I love you.

I guess I do like water!

OK, I swear I'm going to catch this thing!

Rain? But I put on my pink sweater.

I'll pray for you, human.

Great job running in circles, humans, high five!

I just need to clean my head, OK? 

Ah yes, this is how I should be treated daily. Don't stop.

I'm stuck in a puddle! Wait ... OK it's kinda fun.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.