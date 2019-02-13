WATCH: Adorable, distracted dog takes its time on the Westminster agility course

Every year at the Westminster Dog Show, at least one dog decides its not feeling very competitive.

This year, that dog is Winky the Bichon Frise. During the agility course, Winky decided he was in no rush -- and the crowd loved every minute of it.

Winky was trying to beat the best time of about 40 seconds, but the pup finished in 192 seconds, racking up 92 faults. The winner completed the course in 32 seconds.

Winky, though, is the real winner in our hearts. Watch the video below:

