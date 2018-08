DETROIT - Animal lovers, get ready for an all new "All 4 Pets" special! Meet a local woman who's an international champion in dog agility, plus visit the Detroit neighborhood that's a "beehive" of activity. And we'll introduce you to the reigning "All 4 Pets" spokescat: Mac. Hosted by Jason Carr and Priya Mann.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.