Ways You Can Keep Your Pet Healthy And Happy

We are all about pets and we are all about helping you keep them healthy and happy. Today we welcomed back Mike Palmer from our friends at Premier Pet supply in the studio. Mike's Partner Brandon Thorne joined him from the store's Novi location.

February being pet dental health month, Palmer showed us some ways to keep your pet's teeth healthy. A few of those ways included showing how to brush your dog or cat's teeth, dental health treats and frozen raw bones.

Another crucial part of your pet's health is keeping their coat healthy. Palmer showed us some ways to keep their coats from getting dry in the winter like fish oil treats, pills and lotions. Bulk up their diet by adding fish oil to their regular food.

Thorne talked about how important it is to keep your pet's hips and joints healthy. He showed us some treats and vitamins that can help with hips and joints.

There is an event coming up next Sunday, February 11 that Mike and the folks at Premier Pet Supply are a part of involving yoga and pets.

The event is called Downward Dog, and it is at the Beverly Hills Club Sunday, February 11th from noon to 2 pm. It is a family yoga day, and there will be food, fun and fitness for the whole family. The event benefits the Michigan Humane Society. For more information, go to http://beverlyhillsclub.com

There are four Premier Pet Supply locations: Novi, Beverly Hills, Rochester Hills, and Livonia. To find the location nearest you, learn more about what they offer, and see specials this month please visit their website http://premierpetsupply.com