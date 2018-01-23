What You Need To Know About Your Pet's Dental Health

Next month is an important one for you and your pets. Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society is back with us to tell us all about National Pet Dental Health Month.

Chrisman tells us that February is all about pet dental health and everything we need to know to keep up with keeping up with your pets dental hygiene.

80% of dogs and cats over 3 years old are affected

It can lead to serious diseases like heart disease

You should schedule annual dental cleanings with your vet as well as annual checkups to monitor their oral health

There are a few tools that you can use to keep up with teeth cleaning

-Toothbrush

-Dental Hygiene Chews

-Oral Cleansing Solution

To schedule your appointment at the Michigan Humane Society veterinary centers call 248-283-1000

Anna also brought in James, our pet of the week, a 5-Month-Old hound mix who is currently looking for his forever home. For more information about all of the adoptable pets go to the Michigan Humane Society website page www.MichiganHumane.org or by calling (866) M - HUMANE