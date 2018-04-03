What's bugging your pets? Featuring Oliver the puppy

Ever wonder what's bugging your pets? At this time of year, it could be just that: BUGS!

Shaun Bailey from The Michigan Humane Society joined us again to tell us more about the pests that could be bugging your pets as the weather turns warmer. The first thing to remember is that fleas and ticks can spread very easily from pet to pet and household to household. So if you bring your pets to the dog park a lot or to play with other dogs you might want to watch out for the symptoms. If your pet is doing a lot of scratching and chewing it may have a bug problem! If you think your pet may have fleas or ticks consult your veterinarian because prescription medications are the most effective. The Michigan Humane Society has vet services at 3 of it's locations. To find the nearest visit MichiganHumane.org

Shaun also brought an adorable puppy named Oliver. He is a 3 month old Mountain Cur mix who is looking for a forever home. A Mountain Cur is part of the Hound family and Oliver is going to be a big pup! He was very fond of Jason and we are sure he would be happy at your home.

Last week's pet of the week was quickly adopted, you might remember Josie. She was adopted within hours. Also, Cuddles from the previous week found a new loving forever home as well! Whoever adopts our pet of the week will receive a $75 gift certificate from our partners at Hagopian Cleaning Services.