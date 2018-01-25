Mismatch podcast: The Jingle King Takes a Bow

Mismatch is a podcast that tells stories about the things in life that just don’t fit. Square pegs in round holes of media, culture, history, and on this episode, music.

If you’ve watched TV anytime over the last 4 decades, you’ve heard the music of Dan Yessian. He’s an accomplished commercial jingle writer. But he always wanted to write something more substantial - music which didn't coax people to buy, but made them think and care.

"Is this something that I can actually pull off? Am I gonna be embarrassed by what I do?,” Yessian wondered.

In this episode of Mismatch, we chronicle Yessian’s journey, from commercials to a commemoration of his family and their fate in the Armenian Massacre.

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nW9EjAve5o

