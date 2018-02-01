Mismatch podcast: The One and Only Wolverine

Mismatch is a podcast that tells stories about the things in life that just don’t fit. Square pegs in round holes of media, culture, history, and on this episode, family.

You’d think the Wolverine State would have wolverines. But they hadn’t been seen in Michigan for a century or more. When one of those animals suddenly shows up, a science teacher risks his own precarious health to track and study the elusive visitor. It becomes his obsession.

Check out our story about Jeff Ford, who pays a heavy price to solve a riddle of nature.

