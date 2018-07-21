The Brooklyn/Detroit Connection - 'You Have a Friend in Detroit' Podcast - Episode 5

Listen to 'You Have a Friend in Detroit' in Podcasts! CLICK HERE or follow this link:

Local 4 has released our third podcast series, “You Have a Friend in Detroit.”

The six-episode podcast hosted by your friend in Detroit, Jason Carr of "Live in the D," explores the nooks and crannies of America’s most denigrated, celebrated, forgotten, important, decimated, resurgent city.

The fifth episode of the podcast is titled "Brooklyn/Detroit Connection."

A few years ago, billboards popped up in Brooklyn designed to entice creative types to move to Detroit. And quite a few of them did. We talk to three New York natives now living in Detroit about why they came, what they found when they got here, and whether Detroit really is the “new Brooklyn”.

The fifth episode features several guests, including:

Tati Amare: Cohost of Live in the D with Jason Carr. Moved to Detroit a year and a half ago. Found on Twitter @TatiAmare.

Amy Haimerl: Moved to Detroit from Red Hook Brooklyn four years ago. Found on Twitter @haimerlad.

David Alade: From South Jamaica Queens and moved from Brooklyn to Detroit to start a company called Century Partners which focuses on equitable development in cities' neighborhoods. Found on Twitter on @100Partners.

All six episodes are available for a binge-able listening experience now on FriendinDetroit.com, or wherever you download podcasts.



About "You Have a Friend in Detroit"

Hosted by Jason Carr, digital reporter and anchor of Local 4's "Live in the D," the new podcast series “You Have a Friend in Detroit” tells the stories that are unique to Detroit, the stalwart city that captures the whole world’s imagination. Carr is the friend, the insider who takes listeners through the truths and myths of the Motor City.

“So often when I travel I get a variety of reactions when I say I’m from Detroit. It’s sometimes positive and sometimes negative but it is never exactly right. We decided to delve into some touchstones and stories that are true to Detroit and intriguing to locals and beyond,” said Carr.

“Detroit has seen the best of times and the worst of times, and people are curious about what’s true," creative services and programming director Jamie Kaye Walters added. "This series is inspired by the idea that people all over the world think they know Detroit through its music and cars, but there is so much more beneath the surface of the city. Now through Jason and his guests, listeners actually know someone in Detroit.”