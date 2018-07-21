'You Have a Friend in Detroit' Podcast - Episode 6: Detroit Rock City

Listen to 'You Have a Friend in Detroit' in Podcasts! CLICK HERE or follow this link:

Local 4 has released its third podcast series, “You Have a Friend in Detroit.”

The six-episode podcast hosted by your friend in Detroit, Jason Carr of "Live in the D," explores the nooks and crannies of America’s most denigrated, celebrated, forgotten, important, decimated, resurgent city.

The sixth episode of the podcast is titled "Detroit Rock City."

From Aretha to Eminem, Detroit is home to indisputable music legends. On this episode, we explore Detroit’s musical present, through the eyes of an industry insider who came all the way ‘across the pond’ to set up shop in the city. You'll hear why he’s betting the next pop star could come from Detroit.

The episode features guest Kevin Nixon, who grew up buying Motown music in England, and founded Detroit Institute of Music Education (DIME) with his partner Sarah Clayman. DIME is a school for serious musicians who want long-term careers in modern music. Found on Twitter @DIME_DETROIT

All six episodes are available for a binge-able listening experience now on FriendinDetroit.com, or wherever you download podcasts.



About "You Have a Friend in Detroit"

Hosted by Jason Carr, digital reporter and anchor of Local 4's "Live in the D," the new podcast series “You Have a Friend in Detroit” tells the stories that are unique to Detroit, the stalwart city that captures the whole world’s imagination. Carr is the friend, the insider who takes listeners through the truths and myths of the Motor City.

“So often when I travel I get a variety of reactions when I say I’m from Detroit. It’s sometimes positive and sometimes negative but it is never exactly right. We decided to delve into some touchstones and stories that are true to Detroit and intriguing to locals and beyond,” said Carr.

“Detroit has seen the best of times and the worst of times, and people are curious about what’s true," creative services and programming director Jamie Kaye Walters added. "This series is inspired by the idea that people all over the world think they know Detroit through its music and cars, but there is so much more beneath the surface of the city. Now through Jason and his guests, listeners actually know someone in Detroit.”