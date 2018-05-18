'You Have A Friend In Detroit' podcast hosted by Jason Carr drops today

WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit releases its third podcast series, “You Have a Friend in Detroit.”

The six-episode podcast explores the nooks and crannies of America’s most denigrated, celebrated, forgotten, important, decimated, resurgent city.

Hosted by TV and social personality, Jason Carr, “You Have a Friend in Detroit” tells the stories that are unique to Detroit, the stalwart city that captures the whole world’s imagination. Carr is the friend, the insider who takes listeners through the truths and myths of the Motor City.

“So often when I travel I get a variety of reactions when I say I’m from Detroit. It’s sometimes positive and sometimes negative but it is never exactly right. We decided to delve into some touchstones and stories that are true to Detroit and intriguing to locals and beyond,” said Carr.

All six episodes are now released for a bingeable listening experience.

“Detroit has seen the best of times and the worst of times, and people are curious about what’s true," Creative Services and Programming Director Jamie Kaye Walters added.

"This series is inspired by the idea that people all over the world think they know Detroit through its music and cars, but there is so much more beneath the surface of the city. Now through Jason and his guests, listeners actually know someone in Detroit.”

Series Topics

Episode 1: What Up, Doe?

If you want to pass as a Detroiter, you’ll have to know this greeting native to the city. We take a light-hearted look at its origin and uses in pop culture. We discuss how slang spreads (or stays associated with one area). We also touch on “Midwestern” words like pop and party store that aren’t used across the country.

Episode 2: American Car

There was a time in the 1980s when Detroiters bashed in the windshields at Japanese car dealerships. Now you see more Audis, Hyundais and Toyotas on the road than ever. How have Detroiters’ attitudes shifted in the face of globalization, and what does it mean to “buy American” in the Motor City?

Episode 3: Tourist In Detroit

There used to be t-shirts that said “I’m so bad, I vacation in Detroit.” Now it’s not ‘funny’ anymore. Why are so many (especially European) visitors spending their holidays in Detroit? We tag along for the tourist experience, and see what people DO after they’ve crossed an ocean to be in Detroit.

Episode 4: Muslim Millennials

Everything you’ve always wondered about what Muslim women wear, but don’t know anyone to ask. Metro Detroit is home to a large number of Arab-Americans and Muslims, so we talked to three millennial-aged women about why they do or don’t wear the hijab.

Episode 5: Brooklyn/Detroit Connection

A few years ago, billboards popped up in Brooklyn designed to entice creative types to move to Detroit. And quite a few of them did. We talk to three New York natives now living in Detroit about why they came, what they found when they got here, and whether Detroit really is the “new Brooklyn.”

Episode 6: Detroit Rock City

From Aretha to Eminem, Detroit is home to indisputable music legends. On this episode, we explore Detroit’s musical present, through the eyes of an industry insider who came all the way ‘across the pond’ to set up shop in the city. Why he’s betting the next pop star could come from Detroit.

You can find the series at FriendinDetroit.com or wherever you download podcasts.