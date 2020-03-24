Clay County neighbors uplifted by surprise musical performance

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Clay County woman shared a video with News4Jax, showing her neighbors luau singing in their driveway. It attracted some attention and offered a much-needed distraction from the neighbors’ days long home isolation.

​Luau music is not necessarily the sound you expect to hear while under quarantine. ​

As Mary Holtcamp soon found out, it was the sound she and her Eagle Harbor neighbors needed to hear. ​

“I pulled a chair out and I went partially across the street. There were neighbors from several​ different directions,” Holtcamp told News4Jax by phone. “It was beautiful to see that everybody was enjoying the music, yet practicing ​the social distancing that we all need to do.” ​

Standing nearby, but not too close together, Holtcamp said, she and her neighbors relished in the ​harmony.​ In the video, the singers could be heard playing for several minutes, including Elvis Presley’s 1961 hit “I can’t help falling in love with you."

For a short time, Holtcamp said, the music allowed them to forget their troubles. ​​

“It was just such a good, feel-good experience,” Holtcamp said. “We had young people and we had older people. It was​ beautiful.”​

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, Holtcamp said sharing these moments together​ sends a message of unity.​

"We hope it will be sooner rather than later," Holtcamp said. "It's gatherings like this that make you know that, as ​a community, we can address just about anything."​

Holtcamp said the group had mentioned possibly performing again in the future. Safety permitting, of course. ​