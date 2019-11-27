Sometimes it can be fun to peek at your area's luxury real estate listings to see what kind of homes those with money can afford. What exactly does the top-end of Detroit's rental market currently look like, and just how select are the features, given these humongous price points?

We combed through local listings in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to pinpoint the city's most luxurious listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1437 Woodward Ave. (Downtown)

Starting things off with a statement, turn your attention to this rental situated at 1437 Woodward Ave. in Downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it's an expansive 800 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Detroit is about $675/month, this stately home is currently priced at $3,210/month. What, exactly, makes it so expensive?

The listing promises in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a dishwasher, central heating, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances in the unit. The building comes with garage parking. Cats and dogs aren't allowed in this deluxe rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Next, check out this place located at 1538 Centre St. in Downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it encompasses 500 square feet. This spot is currently going for $2,580/month.

The building boasts garage parking. In the residence, which comes furnished, you can expect a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this stately house.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.

1117 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Finally, there's this apartment situated at 1117 Griswold St. in Downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it takes up 800 square feet. This spot is currently priced at $1,995/month. Why so high-priced?

Expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a balcony in the apartment. The building features an elevator, secured entry and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this palatial house.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

