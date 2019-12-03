Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

458 Marquette Drive (Marina District)

First, check out this 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 458 Marquette Drive. It's listed for $950/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building has assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

18636 Coyle St.

Located at 18636 Coyle St., here's a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode that's also listed for $950/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space. The residence has a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1941 Chene Court (Elmwood Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located at 1941 Chene Court. It's listed for $975/month for its 712 square feet.

You can expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

