Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 250 Riverfront Drive. It's listed for $1,515/month for its 621 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.

1214 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,525/month, this 639-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1214 Griswold St.

The unit offers a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

721 Hazelwood St.

Here's a 1,663-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot at 721 Hazelwood St. that's going for $1,550/month.

The residence includes hardwood flooring. The building features on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhome over at 500 River Place Drive. It's listed for $1,600/month for its 1,225 square feet.

You can expect to find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the townhome. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

