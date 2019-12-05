Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $675. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8729 W. Vernor Highway

Listed at $475/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, located at 8729 W. Vernor Highway in Springwells, is 29.6 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $675/month.

You'll find carpeted floors, central air conditioning and a renovated kitchen in the residence. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Look out for a $25 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

14918 Joy Road

This studio apartment, situated at 14918 Joy Road in Fishkorn, is listed for $500/month.

Expect to find carpeted floors in the residence. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

19645 Marx St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 19645 Marx St., which is also going for $500/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site management. The apartment also has carpeted floors and central air conditioning. Animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

850 Whitmore Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 850 Whitmore Road, is listed for $600/month for its 1,003 square feet.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, central heating, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and secured entry. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9932 Lawton St.

Finally, over at 9932 Lawton St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment also going for $600/month.

In the unit, look for a balcony and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Feline companions are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

