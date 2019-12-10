Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,118/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St.

The apartment offers carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a gym, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. This rental is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1000 Van Dyke Manor (West Village)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 1000 Van Dyke Manor. It's listed for $1,195/month for its 863 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. You can also expect hardwood flooring and a fireplace in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Here's a 982-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 3670 Chrysler Drive that's going for $1,200/month.

The unit has a balcony. The building features on-site management and a resident lounge. Animals are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.