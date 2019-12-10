Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,230/month, this 662-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1431 Washington Blvd.

The unit includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. This property is dog-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 dog deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

1533 Ash St. (Briggs)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1533 Ash St. It's listed for $1,240/month.

In the apartment, you'll see stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has a few nearby public transportation options.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Here's a 610-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 500 River Place Drive that's going for $1,250/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

17351 Prairie St. (Bagley)

Located at 17351 Prairie St., here's a 2,100-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house that's listed for $1,300/month.

The house features a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a garage and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

1916 11th St. (Corktown)

Listed also at $1,300/month is this three-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse, located at 1916 11th St.

In the townhouse, you can anticipate hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

