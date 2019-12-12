Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got up to $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11077 Nottingham Road

Listed at $810/month, this 708-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 11077 Nottingham Road.

Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

720 Alter Road (Jefferson Chalmers)

Next, check out this 1,220-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 720 Alter Road. It's listed for $825/month.

The unit includes hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

Kelly Road and Seymour Street

Lastly, located at Kelly Road and Seymour Street, here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's also listed for $825/month.

You can expect to see a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a garage in the unit. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

