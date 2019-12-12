What apartments will $1,600 rent you in Lafayette Park, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lafayette Park?

According to Walk Score, this Detroit neighborhood is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Lafayette Park is currently hovering around $650.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St.

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. It's listed for $1,525/month for its 796 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. In the unit, you'll see in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

1973 Orleans St.

Listed at $1,550/month, this 986-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1973 Orleans St.

In the apartment, expect to find a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking and additional storage space. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted. Look out for a $30 application fee.

1515 Cherboneau Place

Here's an 870-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1515 Cherboneau Place that's going for $1,600/month.

The building offers secured entry, on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

