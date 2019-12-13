Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $672. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

14918 Joy Road

Listed at $500/month, this studio apartment, located at 14918 Joy Road in Fishkorn, is 52.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $1,050/month.

The residence features carpeted floors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

850 Whitmore Road

Here's this 1,003-square-foot rental with one bedroom and one bathroom at 850 Whitmore Road, listed at $600/month.

You'll see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, central heating and a walk-in closet in the unit. Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. Cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

825 Whitmore Road

Next up is this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, located at 825 Whitmore Road. It's also listed for $600/month.

Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space, assigned parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. Also, expect to find large windows and hardwood flooring in the residence. Cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

9932 Lawton St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 9932 Lawton St., is listed for $600/month.

The apartment has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a balcony. Hairball alert: Cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

