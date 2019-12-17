Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

16536 Lamphere St. (Riverdale)

Listed at $949/month, this 1,050-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 16536 Lamphere St.

In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors and a renovated kitchen. The building offers outdoor space and garage parking. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1941 Chene Court (Elmwood Park)

Located at 1941 Chene Court, here's a 712-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $975/month.

In the unit, expect to find a balcony, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1000 Van Dyke Manor (West Village)

Here's a 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1000 Van Dyke Manor that's going for $995/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. Also, expect to find a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood flooring in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

