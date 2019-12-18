Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1941 Chene Court (Elmwood Park)

Listed at $1,075/month, this 875-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1941 Chene Court.

In the apartment, you can expect a balcony, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building features secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1000 Van Dyke Manor (West Village)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 1000 Van Dyke Manor. It's listed for $1,095/month for its 871 square feet.

The building has secured entry. In the residence, you'll find hardwood flooring and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

16544 Cherrylawn St. (Fitzgerald)

Next, check out this three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's located at 16544 Cherrylawn St. It's listed for $1,100/month.

In the residence, expect to find hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a $40 nonrefundable application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

18267 Santa Rosa Drive (Bagley)

Located at 18267 Santa Rosa Drive, here's a 1,368-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,100/month.

In the unit, expect to see a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

8991 E. Outer Drive

Listed at $1,100/month, this 1,319-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 8991 E. Outer Drive.

Building amenities include outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. Be prepared for a $30 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you're an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.