Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Listed at $1,312/month, this 621-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

4707 Third St. (Midtown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4707 Third St. It's listed for $1,350/month for its 860 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $200 nonrefundable cat fee, and a $300 nonrefundable dog fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has good transit options.

1743 Van Dyke St. (West Village)

Here's a 1,288-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1743 Van Dyke St. that's also going for $1,350/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and a deck. The building boasts assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $40 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Next, check out this 1,140-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St. It's listed for $1,386/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool, a gym and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you'll see carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The rental is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

6938 E. Vernor Highway (Islandview)

Located at 6938 E. Vernor Highway, here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $1,400/month.

You can expect to find granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances in the unit. The building comes with additional storage space. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

