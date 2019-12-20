Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $650. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

825 Whitmore Road



First, there's this 800-square-foot address with one bedroom and one bathroom at 825 Whitmore Road, listed at $600/month.

The unit includes large windows and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, additional storage space, a swimming pool and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

9932 Lawton St.

Next up is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 9932 Lawton St. and also listed for $600/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a balcony and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Attention, cat owners: Your kitty is allowed here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

550-560 Parkview Drive

And lastly, here's a studio apartment at 550-560 Parkview Drive, which, with 459 square feet, is going for $750/month.

The building features additional storage space. You'll also find granite countertops, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and central heating in the unit. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

