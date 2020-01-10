Detroit apartments fit for the rich and famous

What would life be like if money wasn't a concern? News flash: There are apartments on the market in Detroit for $3,390/month. Read on to explore just how select are the features, given these high prices.

We took a peek at local listings in Detroit via rental websites Zumper and Apartment Guide to identify the city's most glamorous listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1247 Woodward Ave. (Downtown)

First off, notice this residence over at 1247 Woodward Ave. in Downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it's a comfortable 850 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Detroit is roughly $650/month, this rental is currently going for $3,390/month. What makes the price so steep?

Expect to find stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, central heating, a dishwasher and high ceilings in the unit. The building comes with garage parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed in this high-end home.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Next, take a look at this place over at 1538 Centre St. in Downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it takes up 500 square feet. This rental is currently listed at $2,500/month.

The building boasts garage parking. The residence comes furnished and has a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this luxurious home.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

3434 Russell St.

And last, there's this loft over at 3434 Russell St. It has one bedroom and one bathroom. This rental is currently going for $2,300/month. What makes it so expensive?

In the loft, you can expect stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and central heating. The building comes with additional storage space and assigned parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this sumptuous home.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

