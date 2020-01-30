Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $650. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

14918 Joy Road

Listed at $500/month, this studio apartment, located at 14918 Joy Road in Fishkorn, is 16.7 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $600/month.

The unit features carpeted floors. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

850 Whitmore Road



Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 850 Whitmore Road, which, at 1,003 square feet, is going for $575/month.

The building features secured entry and assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

825 Whitmore Road

Then there's this 800-square-foot space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 825 Whitmore Road, listed at $600/month.

In the unit, expect to find large windows and hardwood flooring. The building offers assigned parking, secured entry, a swimming pool and additional storage space. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

12308 Stoepel St.

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, located at 12308 Stoepel St. and listed for $625/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

