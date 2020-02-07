Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

If you're seeking new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Detroit look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8729 W. Vernor Highway

Listed at $475/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, located at 8729 W. Vernor Highway in Springwells, is 26.9 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $650/month.

You'll find carpeted floors, a renovated kitchen and central air conditioning in the residence. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Be prepared for a $25 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

19645 Marx St.

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 19645 Marx St., listed at $525/month.

The unit includes central air conditioning and carpeted floors. The building includes on-site management. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9932 Lawton St.

Next up is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 9932 Lawton St. and listed for $550/month.

Look for a balcony and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Feline companions are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

850 Whitmore Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 850 Whitmore Road, is listed for $600/month for its 1,003 square feet.

The unit features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and central heating. The building features secured entry and assigned parking. The property is cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

825 Whitmore Road

Lastly, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 825 Whitmore Road, which, with 800 square feet, is also going for $600/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, additional storage space, assigned parking and secured entry. You'll also get hardwood flooring and large windows in the unit. Cats are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

