Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $650. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

14918 Joy Road

Listed at $500/month, this studio apartment is located at 14918 Joy Road in Fishkorn. That's 16.7 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $600/month.

Expect to find carpeted floors and a separate kitchen in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

850 Whitmore Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental situated at 850 Whitmore Road. It's listed for $600/month for its 1,003 square feet.

In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building offers assigned parking and secured entry. Feline companions are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

825 Whitmore Road

Finally, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 825 Whitmore Road that's also going for $600/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Also, look for hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and large windows in the residence. Dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.