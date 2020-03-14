Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $650. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2023 Tuxedo St.

Listed at $595/month, this 550-square-foot studio apartment, located at 2023 Tuxedo St., is 25.6 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $800/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and bike parking; in the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and central heating. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

850 Whitmore Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 850 Whitmore Road, is listed for $600/month for its 1,003 square feet.

In the unit, expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

80 Seward Ave.

Next up is this 550-square-foot studio apartment, located at 80 Seward Ave. and listed for $750/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The listing specifies a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

550-560 Parkview Drive

This studio apartment, situated at 550-560 Parkview Drive, is also listed for $750/month for its 459 square feet.

The unit comes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, central heating and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

