Budget apartments for rent in Downtown, Detroit

Downtown has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Downtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Detroit neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1431 Washington Blvd.

First off, listed at $1,230/month, this 662-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1431 Washington Blvd., is 52.7% less than the $2,603/month median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. The apartment comes furnished and has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The listing is dog-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet deposit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1538 Centre St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 1538 Centre St., is listed for $1,990/month for its 00 square feet.

The unit comes furnished and has a dishwasher; there's also garage parking available. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 security deposit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1117 Griswold St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling at 1117 Griswold St., which, at 800 square feet, is going for $1,995/month.

The residence comes with in-unit laundry, high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

76 W. Adams Ave.

Lastly, there's this 600-square-foot space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 76 W. Adams Ave., listed at $2,400/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building features garage parking. The listing specifies a $175 cleaning fee.

(See the listing here.)

