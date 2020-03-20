Detroit apartments fit for the rich and famous

Every now and then it can be fun to gape at your area's luxury listings to see what kind of houses folks with some money can afford. What exactly does the top-end of Detroit's rental market look like these days, and just how high-grade are the features one might land for these high prices?

We scoured local listings in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to pinpoint the city's most posh listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1437 Woodward Ave. (Downtown)

Starting things off with a statement, take in this residence situated at 1437 Woodward Ave. in Downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it's a total of 850 square feet. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Detroit is roughly $650/month, this pad is currently priced at $2,910/month. What makes the price so steep?

The unit offers a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and central heating. The building offers garage parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed in this high-end rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Click through to the complete listing here.)

527 W. Lafayette Blvd. (Downtown)

Next, check out this place situated at 527 W. Lafayette Blvd. in Downtown. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 1,425 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Detroit is approximately $750/month, this rental is currently priced at $2,500/month.

The building offers a fitness center and an elevator. You can also expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. Pets too can live in this palatial house.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

248 MacK Ave. (Brush Park)

Lastly, here's this townhouse situated at 248 MacK Ave. in Brush Park. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and it spans 1,250 square feet. This stately home is currently priced at $2,350/month. Why so costly?

In the townhouse, you can expect a renovated kitchen. The building boasts a roof deck, garage parking and outdoor space. Living in this high-end rental isn't for everyone: Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

