Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $650. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9932 Lawton St.

Listed at $550/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 9932 Lawton St., is 15.4 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $650/month.

Expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a balcony in the apartment. Attention, cat owners: Your kitty is allowed here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

850 Whitmore Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 850 Whitmore Road, is listed for $600/month for its 1,003 square feet.

The unit has a dishwasher, central heating, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and secured entry. The property is cat-friendly There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

825 Whitmore Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 825 Whitmore Road, which, at 800 square feet, is also going for $600/month.

Building amenities include secured entry, a swimming pool, assigned parking and additional storage space. You can also expect large windows and hardwood flooring in the residence. Dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

80 Seward Ave.

Next up is this 550-square-foot studio apartment, located at 80 Seward Ave. and listed for $750/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the residence. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

550-560 Parkview Drive

This studio apartment, situated at 550-560 Parkview Drive, is also listed for $750/month for its 459 square feet.

The unit comes with stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and central heating. The building offers additional storage space. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

