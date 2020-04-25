Budget apartments for rent in Downtown, Detroit

It can be challenging to find a good option for a reasonable price when seeking a new spot to live. So what does an affordable price on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $2,603, compared to a $674 one-bedroom median for Detroit as a whole.

A look at local listings in Downtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Detroit neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1212 Griswold St.

First, listed at $1,110/month, this 595-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1212 Griswold St., is 54.3% less than the $2,429/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

In the residence, you're promised stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

1431 Washington Blvd.

Then, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1431 Washington Blvd., is listed for $1,230/month for its 662 square feet.

In the furnished unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. This listing is dog-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 dog deposit.

1538 Centre St.

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1538 Centre St., which, at 500 square feet, is going for $1,790/month.

The furnished unit offers a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

313 Park Ave.

Finally, there's this 663-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 313 Park Ave., listed at $1,845/month.

Expect a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. Building amenities feature secured entry, a swimming pool, an elevator and garage parking. Pets are not allowed.

