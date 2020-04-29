Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $675. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

850 Whitmore Road

Listed at $600/month, this 1,003-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, located at 850 Whitmore Road, is 11.1 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $675/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and assigned parking; the unit also includes central heating, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Cats are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

825 Whitmore Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 825 Whitmore Road, is also listed for $600/month for its 800 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and large windows. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, additional storage space and secured entry. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

24651 W. McNichols Road

Then there's this 675-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 24651 W. McNichols Road in the Eye, listed at $650/month.

You'll see carpeted floors and central heating in the unit. Animals are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

18617 Kelly Road

Next up is this studio apartment, located at 18617 Kelly Road and listed for $700/month.

In the unit, look for a renovated kitchen, hardwood flooring and central heating. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

80 Seward Ave.

This studio apartment, situated at 80 Seward Ave., is listed for $750/month for its 550 square feet.

The unit comes with a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

