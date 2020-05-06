The cheapest apartments for rent in Downtown, Detroit

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $2,603, compared to a $675 one-bedroom median for Detroit as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1212 Griswold St.

Listed at $1,310/month, there's this 595-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1212 Griswold St.

The residence includes quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1431 Washington Blvd.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1431 Washington Blvd., which, at 662 square feet, is going for $1,230/month.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. The listing also promises hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the furnished unit. This rental is dog-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

(See the full listing here.)

1538 Centre St.

Then there's this 500-square-foot space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1538 Centre St., listed at $1,790/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. The building features garage parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

313 Park Ave.

Check out this 717-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 313 Park Ave., listed at $1,830/month.

Building amenities include secured entry, a swimming pool, garage parking and an elevator. The apartment also has a balcony and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Here's the listing.)

1 Washington Blvd.

Lastly, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 1 Washington Blvd., is listed for $1,890/month for its 419 square feet.

Expect to see a dishwasher and a balcony in the furnished residence. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

